Paul Pierce Says ‘You Have To Talk About LeBron All the Time’ At ESPN

Former Celtics star Paul Pierce was fired in April after a video he posted on Instagram Live showed him gambling and smoking with some friends in the presence of twerking strippers in the middle of a pandemic. Pierce sat down with Sports Illustrated to speak on his upcoming Hall of Fame induction and revealed that he hated that he had to talk about his former rival on the air ad nauseam.

“I was done with them, it wasn’t a great fit. There’s a lot of stuff over there that you can’t say. And you have to talk about LeBron all the time.”

