Sports
HomeSportsBasketball

Paul Pierce Says ‘You Have To Talk About LeBron All the Time’ At ESPN

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

Former Celtics star Paul Pierce was fired in April after a video he posted on Instagram Live showed him gambling and smoking with some friends in the presence of twerking strippers in the middle of a pandemic. Pierce sat down with Sports Illustrated to speak on his upcoming Hall of Fame induction and revealed that he hated that he had to talk about his former rival on the air ad nauseam.

“I was done with them, it wasn’t a great fit. There’s a lot of stuff over there that you can’t say. And you have to talk about LeBron all the time.”

See story here

Remember when Paul Pierce almost died after a knife attack in Boston.

Paul Pierce Says ‘You Have To Talk About LeBron All the Time’ At ESPN

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Diddy Shows Love To Both Drake And Kanye…

 1 day ago
09.08.21

KiKi’s Three Rules You Need To Know When…

 1 day ago
09.07.21

Hot Spot: Remembering Michael K. Williams & Who…

 1 day ago
09.07.21

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule ‘Verzuz’ Battle Announced

 6 days ago
09.03.21

News You Can’t Use: What They Say VS…

 6 days ago
09.02.21

Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know About…

 6 days ago
09.02.21

FEMA Spokesperson Aims To Regain Trust In Helping…

 7 days ago
09.01.21

What’s Trending: Is Chris Brown Music Royalty?! [WATCH]

 1 week ago
08.31.21

3 Things You Can Do To Stay In…

 1 week ago
08.31.21
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020

Kanye West “DONDA” Is #1 In 130 Countries

 1 week ago
08.31.21
Photos
Close