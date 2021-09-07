T-Pain Says Kanye West Told Him A Line Was Corny Then Stole It For “Dark Fantasy”

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Lyric-biting when it comes to hip-hop is one of the cardinal mistakes any rapper can make, but it’s a whole different level of disrespect when it’s done through the deceptive lens of gaslighting.

T-Pain is back in the news as he continues to recall stories from his legendary career in music, this time bringing up a moment with fellow hip-hop vet Kanye West where he accuses him of stealing a lyric that he previously told him was corny.

While broadcasting recently on popular streaming service Twitch, T-Pain went into a story of how Kanye once gave him some not-so-constructive criticism on a line from his 2011 mixtape, prEVOLVer, which went, “you n***as win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel.” If that sounds familiar, that’s because after ‘Ye gave his aforementioned bar the axe, he later went on to make it a memorable one on his own 2011 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, rapping “‘Too many Urkels on your team, that’s why your wins low” on the album opener, “Dark Fantasy.”

Read on to see how T-Pain broke down the situation in his own words:

“Kanye stole one of my corny lines. I couldn’t believe it. Kanye stole one of my corny lines after he told me it was corny. I don’t think he said it better. I don’t think anything happened where his was better than mine. Mine was out, I was showing Kanye. I was working on Watch The Thone. I was so proud of my new mixtape I had, and it was mostly rap.

On one of the songs I said something like ‘I got beef like two burgers, you n***as win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel.’ Keep in mind the Winslow family is corny as f**k, I knew it was corny when I said it. Kanye confirmed it — he was like don’t ever say anything like that.

And then after that, one of his lines was ‘too many Urkels, that’s why your wins low.’ I was like… did this n***a try to get me to not say my s**t so he could say his s**t? I was like what the f**k? …I was like my n***a, what?!”

Although it seems like T-Pain has since turned the mishap into a laughable situation, we’re willing to bet he wasn’t exactly thrilled at the time it actually happened. Would you have said something? Let us know after watching the 1UP singer describe the situation in a way that only he can:

T-Pain Says Kanye West Told Him A Line Was Corny Then Stole It For “Dark Fantasy” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com