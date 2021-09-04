Our Favorite Beyoncé Fashion Moments

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

September 4th is basically a holiday at this point because it’s none other than the queen, Mrs. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter’s, birthday! And this is not just a regular birthday for the songstress as today marks her 40th birthday, a milestone year and a time to celebrate her four decades on earth and almost three decades of snatching our wigs!

Over her incredible career, Queen Bey had not reigned supreme in the music and entertainment industry, but she’s also become our hair, relationship, business, parenting, body and style goals, making her truly one of one in everything she does. She’s turned heads at red carpets, music videos and special appearances with her jaw-dropping style, creating looks that we’ve instantly wanted to mimic. From that gorgeous jumbo ponytail braid in the “Upgrade U” music video to her classic buffed up bouffant in the “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” music video, to her statement making styes in Black is King and everything in between, Beyoncé has been and will forever be a trendsetter and the best part is, at 40 years old she’s just reaching her prime!

To celebrate her birthday today, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite Beyoncé style moments.

2015 Met Gala

At the 2015 Met Gala held in New York City, Beyoncé sent social media and onlookers into a frenzy when she stepped onto the red carpet for the year’s “China: Through The Looking Glass” theme, a theme that explored the relationship between the fashion industry and Chinese culture. For the singer’s look, she wore a gorgeous, Givenchy sheer dress that left little to the imagination. She wore her signature blonde locks in a side, high pony tail with long spiral curls and looked absolutely stunning as she made herself the star of the night.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards

With 11 nominations this night, Beyoncé attended the MTV VMA’s alongside her baby girl Blue Ivy Carter, who was only four years old at the time. Queen Bey wore a gorgeous, crystallized Francesco Scognamiglio Couture dress with a dramatic, feathered collar, and paired the looked with blinged out Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Blue also turned heads this night as she wore an adorable nude dress with a sparkly top and puffy tutu and paired the look with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, just like her talented mama.

2018 Grammy Awards

At the 2018 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé looked super sleek and super cool, giving us the “very rich but very badass housewife” aesthetic, and we were loving it! The 22-time award winner, was dressed in a custom-designed black velvet cold shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran. She paired the look with a black sculptural hat, Alain Mikli sunglasses, Jimmy Choo heels, a custom designed Judith Leiber purse and super blinged out dangly diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz earrings that contained 70 carats of diamonds! We’re obsessed!

2019 Roc Nation: THE BRUNCH

Bey tapped into her ’80s-bag for Roc Nation’s Pre-Grammy Brunch in 2019, wearing looks from Balmain Couture’s 2019 Spring Collection. She paired the look with fashionable accessories, including her diamond hoops, white cat eye sunglass and designer heels that were shaped into her own initial.

2021 Grammy Awards

And finally, Bey’s 2021 Grammys look, where she made history when she became the woman with the most Grammy wins ever. She accepted her record shattering awards in a black, off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli leather mini dress and matching gloves that covered her entire arm. She paired the look with statement-making black and gold earrings by the same designer, black sheer stockings and black, closed toe heels. She wore her blonde locks in big waves which she had parted down the middle. Although the Black is King songstress didn’t walk the red carpet that night, she still turned heads with this stunning look inside the awards ceremony. Gotta love it!

Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!

