Sabrina Elba Shows Us Who’s The Boss In This Custom BOSS Pantsuit

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 In Association With BOSS

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Sabrina and Idris Elba took their partnership to another level when they hosted the 2021 GQ Men Of The Year awards. The IMG model and her chocolate Godiva actor of a husband, took the stage together looking like they were about to receive a Couple of the Year award.

The 24th annual awards show was held in partnership with HUGO BOSS. In custom BOSS ensembles, the two opened the ceremony with their infectious smiles in tow.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 In Association With BOSS

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

In the series of photos posted to Instagram, Idris shares a warm embrace with his wife of 2 years.

Opened the show feeling like a boss, thank you @boss for the customs,” Sabrina wrote.

Looks like this wardrobe change was needed after Sabrina Elba was spied on the GQ Men of the Year red carpet in the same black Alex Perry dress as UK singer Anne-Marie. Although both women looked great, Elba’s bountiful curves and sultry updo won our hearts.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Seeing this couple hit the red carpet is already a vibe, but it’s even better to watch them work together. The two have an energy that is full of love, lust, and support of one another. What do you think?

Sabrina Elba Shows Us Who’s The Boss In This Custom BOSS Pantsuit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

