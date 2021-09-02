National
Aurora Grand Jury Indicts Officers And Paramedics In Elijah McClain Killing

Elijah McClain

Three police officers and two paramedics in Aurora, Colorado, have been indicted by a grand jury and are facing charges in the death of Elijah McClain. McClain, a young Black man who was just walking home from a convenience store, was detained, placed in a chokehold and given a powerful sedative in a confrontation with police in 2019. The indictment comes after grand jury investigation convened by Colorado’s top prosecutor lasted over eight months.

State Attorney General Phil Weiser said the five defendants are charged with one count each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, as well as other charges in the 32-count indictment.

