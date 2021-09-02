National
Ida Triggers Massive Flooding Across Northeast

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

With the northwestern movement of Ida, a state of emergency was declared early Thursday morning from Virginia to Ney York as the Northeast region was slammed by torrential rain, heavy flooding and reports of numerous tornadoes.

Almost all the New York city subway lines were suspended due to flooding and the Garden State of New Jersey was hit with several tornadoes and and massive flooding with rescue attempts currently in progress  New Orleans is still recovering from a direct hit from Hurricane Ida at Cat 4 strength with hundreds of thousands of people without power, water and gas.

See story here

