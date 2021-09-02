Lifestyle
Billy Porter Embodies The Ultimate Fairy GodParent In This Benchellal Tuxedo Gown

Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella"

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Billy Porter is the epitome of a fairy Godparent.

The Pose actor graced the red carpet of the Cinderella premiere for Amazon video clad in a black and white Benchellal tuxedo gown, with a jaw-dropping cape that laid behind him. The actor accessorized with H. Crowne jewels and a L’Afshar box clutch.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella"

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Now let’s get one thing straight; Billy Porter’s ability to make an entrance is embedded in his blood. When he walks onto any red carpet, his presence along encourages everyone to stop what they’re doing and look his way. That’s because Porter’s eye for bold fashion choices makes him everyone’s favorite celebrity to watch on the red carpet.

That same zest for style is part of the reason Porter plays the role of Fab G, the fairy Godparent in Amazon’s remake of Cinderella. The updated film takes on a new, modern spin by making the legendary fairy Godmother a genderless being. Who better to play that role than the red carpet slayer himself?

Cinderella is scheduled to be released digitally on Friday, September 3rd. If you have an Amazon Prime Video account, all you have to do is log on and press play. What do you think? Will you be watching?

 

