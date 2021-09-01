Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

FEMA Spokesperson Aims To Regain Trust In Helping Citizens During Hurricane Ida [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Hurricane Ida has resulted in widespread disaster for many Louisiana residents, and unfortunately it may be a while before conditions begin to improve.

Being that misinformation can be easily spread during situations like this, we thought it’d be best to have Mr. Marcus Coleman, FEMA spokesperson and director for the Department of Homeland Security Partnerships Center, stop by the show to deliver some assuring words for Louisianans both currently suffering and those still upset with FEMA over Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Coleman not only kept it real with listeners, but also was able to give a handful of resources, numbers and advice for anyone who might be currently either out of power or going through some kind of hardship following the debilitating effects of Hurricane Ida. His advice was so on point that we might even have to make him a regular guest moving forward!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Help save a life, or even your own, with the information provided by FEMA rep Mr. Marcus Coleman in today’s special “Trending Topics” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

 

 

 

 

FEMA Spokesperson Aims To Regain Trust In Helping Citizens During Hurricane Ida [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

FEMA Spokesperson Aims To Regain Trust In Helping…

 6 hours ago
09.01.21

What’s Trending: Is Chris Brown Music Royalty?! [WATCH]

 1 day ago
08.31.21

3 Things You Can Do To Stay In…

 1 day ago
08.31.21
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020

Kanye West “DONDA” Is #1 In 130 Countries

 2 days ago
08.31.21

Hot Spot: Here’s How Kanye West’s Donda Listening…

 5 days ago
08.27.21

Rev. Al Sharpton Details The March On for…

 6 days ago
08.26.21

EXCLUSIVE: New Aaliyah Music Is On The Way…

 6 days ago
08.26.21
World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame"

Letitia Wright Injured On Set Of “Black Panther:…

 6 days ago
08.26.21

Lizzo Says She Spoke To Drake About Her…

 1 week ago
08.26.21

Ms. Pat Shares Getting Hit By A Dump…

 1 week ago
08.25.21
Photos
Close