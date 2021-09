99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

It has been made official, Mike Richards will no longer be the executive producer of both “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” after insensitive comments he made on his podcast in the past came back to bite him in the rear. The comments on the podcast resurfaced earlier this month and Sony Pictures made moves to remove Richards sone after he was announced to be the host of ‘Jeopardy, a role he coveted and won just weeks earlier.

