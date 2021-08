99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The long awaited album “DONDA” from Kanye West was finally released and it broke records and made Apple Music history by being 31 in 130 countries and having the biggest worldwide debut ever. After weeks of delaying the release of his 10th studio album and continuing to hold “Donda” listening parties, it finally came out-but it wasn’t without the drama.

