Gary’s Tea: Here’s The Tea On Why Steph Curry’s Parents Are Getting A Divorce [WATCH]

Gary is right on schedule today with yet another piping hot delivery of tea, and today’s gossip centers around the ending of one high profile marriage and the beginning of another.

NBA star Steph Curry’s parents, Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, are the main subject of discussion today, with both sides of the relationship alleging infidelity on each other in the midst of a scathing divorce battle. We’ll let you get the full scoop from Gary in the recap below, which ironically also includes a marriage announcement for political activist and scholar Dr. Cornel West. Let’s just say Black Twitter isn’t too happy about that union.

See what all the fuss is about in today’s segment of “Gary’s Tea” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

