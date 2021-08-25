99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

These are the times we are living in, fifty one year old New York native, Hip Hop mogul, born Sean John Combs, better known to us as Puffy, Puff Daddy, Diddy, P. Diddy legally changed his name that was given to him at birth to Sean Love Combs back in May. Now it is being reported, with all the hype surrounding the highly anticipated Kanye West album, that is now coming up on it’s 4th listening party, ‘Donda’ named after his dearly departed mother, that Kanye West is legally changing his name to ‘YE’.

The 44 year old Chicago native born Kanye Omari West is bringing his ‘Donda’ listening party back to his hometown of Chicago. The listening party that is going down at Chicago’s Soldier Field will include Kanye West’s childhood home that is being rebuilt in the middle of field. The ‘Donda’ project is clearly near and dear to Kanye West on a spiritual level with the in the clouds, elevating past listening parties in Atlanta now according to documents obtained by the Associated Press, Kanye West is legally changing his name to ‘YE’ citing for personal reasons.

‘YE’ has been Kanye West nickname for quite sometime, he also named his 2018 album ‘YE’ in which in an interview back then he explained the title:

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you,’” … “So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”

Take a look at the video below

