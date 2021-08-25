Jane Doe #5 Testifies R. Kelly Knowingly Infected Her With STD When She Was 17

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Taking the witness stand on Monday was Jane Doe #5, who claimed to be involved with the R. Kelly for five years. She first met Kelly in 2015 when she was 17 years old, at one of his shows in Orlando with her parents. A member of his entourage gave her a pit wristband with access to the backstage meet and greet. Before she left, she said someone from his entourage gave her a piece of paper that read “Rob” and had a cell phone number on it and told her not to tell anyone about it.

After eventually meeting up with Kelly during an “audition,” Jane Doe # 5 says Kelly sexually pursued her, eventually coercing her into receiving oral sex, and promised to “take care of her for life.” So far, a recurring theme seems to be that these young girls are saying that they lied about their age when they met Kelly which may give his defense some fuel.

See story here