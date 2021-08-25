Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jane Doe #5 Testifies R. Kelly Knowingly Infected Her With STD When She Was 17

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

Taking the witness stand on Monday was Jane Doe #5, who claimed to be involved with the R. Kelly for five years. She first met Kelly in 2015 when she was 17 years old, at one of his shows in Orlando with her parents. A member of his entourage gave her a pit wristband with access to the backstage meet and greet. Before she left, she said someone from his entourage gave her a piece of paper that read “Rob” and had a cell phone number on it and told her not to tell anyone about it.

After eventually meeting up with Kelly during an “audition,” Jane Doe # 5 says Kelly sexually pursued her, eventually coercing her into receiving oral sex, and promised to “take care of her for life.” So far, a recurring theme seems to be that these young girls are saying that they lied about their age when they met Kelly which may give his defense some fuel.

See story here

R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices
11 photos
Jane Doe #5 Testifies R. Kelly Knowingly Infected Her With STD When She Was 17

Videos
Latest
beyonce tiffany yellow diamond

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spark Controversy Posing With Long-Unseen…

 32 mins ago
08.25.21

We’re Sending Prayers To Rock-T’s Daughter As She…

 16 hours ago
08.24.21

Make It Make Sense: KiKi’s Top 3 Things…

 16 hours ago
08.24.21

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening…

 23 hours ago
08.24.21
R. Kelly Mugshot

Day Two: R. Kelly Sex-Trafficking Trial

 5 days ago
08.20.21
Array

TLC Talks “Waterfalls” And How It Almost Didn’t…

 7 days ago
08.18.21

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt…

 1 week ago
08.18.21
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 20 Portraits

Jim Jones Announces That He’s Recovering From Covid-19

 1 week ago
08.17.21
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Hart’s Staged Exchange With Don Cheadle Goes…

 1 week ago
08.25.21

Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Major Prep School Vibes…

 1 week ago
08.16.21
Photos
Close