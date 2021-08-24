Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Make It Make Sense: KiKi’s Top 3 Things People Do But Don’t Want To Get Vaccinated [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

To vaccinate or not to vaccinate — that, for many, has been the question causing a major source of division in our society currently.

KiKi decided to tackle the issue to try and “make it make sense,” especially for the ones that are doing everything a person who’s unvaccinated shouldn’t be doing.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We came up with three specific things people do yet don’t want to get vaccinated, including enthusiasm to get butt shots while also having apprehension to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. KiKi also had some heat for the Tummy Tea girls , in addition to those ready to eat out the food truck outside the club.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get a few laughs from KiKi’s top three things people do but don’t want to get vaccinated, as heard on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Make It Make Sense: KiKi’s Top 3 Things People Do But Don’t Want To Get Vaccinated [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Make It Make Sense: KiKi’s Top 3 Things…

 20 mins ago
08.24.21

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening…

 7 hours ago
08.24.21
R. Kelly Mugshot

Day Two: R. Kelly Sex-Trafficking Trial

 4 days ago
08.20.21
Array

TLC Talks “Waterfalls” And How It Almost Didn’t…

 6 days ago
08.18.21

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt…

 7 days ago
08.18.21
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 20 Portraits

Jim Jones Announces That He’s Recovering From Covid-19

 1 week ago
08.17.21
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Hart’s Staged Exchange With Don Cheadle Goes…

 1 week ago
08.16.21

Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Major Prep School Vibes…

 1 week ago
08.16.21

Serena Williams Looks Gorgeous In Curve-Hugging Dress From…

 1 week ago
08.16.21

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His…

 1 week ago
08.16.21
Photos
Close