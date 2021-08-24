Lifestyle
RHOP Star Wendy Osefo Poses In Ivy Park Gear Amid Body Shaming Controversy

RHOP Star Wendy Osefo Poses In Ivy Park Gear Amid Body Shaming Controversy

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18

Source: Bravo / Getty

Wendy Osefo seemed fashionably unbothered as she struck a cool pose in an Ivy Park look.  The Real Housewives of Potomac star looked sporty, chic in brown Ivy Park high-waist, printed cargo pants, a caramel-colored spaghetti strap fitted top, and a matching printed bucket hat on top of her box braids.  She finished the look off with gold hoops and brown ankle strap sandals.  The ensemble matched Wendy’s melanin perfectly, and it gave off all the nostalgic 90’s vibes.

The caption under her post read, “Since the girls wouldn’t let Wen be Zen yesterday 🤭, I wanted to get into this outfit. I am absolutely in love with my @weareivypark Chocolate on Chocolate set😍!!  Have a great week y’all.”

This stylish Instagram post is on the tail of episode 8 of the RHOP where Wendy admitted to feeling body-shamed by her castmate, Gizelle Bryant.  After cosmetically altering her breast and her buttock, Wendy feels as though she’s been the topic of discussion on the show – and not in a positive manner.  Before the episode aired, Wendy took to her Instagram to address the body-shamming issue while giving her followers a snippet of what to expect on the show.  She posted a hot pic of her rocking a high-cut bathing suit with a captioned that read, “Imagine me worrying about what another woman wears or does with her body?!”

Can we normalize allowing people to live comfortably in their own skin without projecting our opinions (or insecurities) on them?

Catch RHOP on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST. on Bravo.

RHOP Star Wendy Osefo Poses In Ivy Park Gear Amid Body Shaming Controversy  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

