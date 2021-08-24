Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening Tour Stop

Can't say Yeezy isn't keeping people employed.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The saga for the release of Kanye West new DONDA album continues. In the latest publicity grab—it is what it is—for what’s become a traveling tour, Yeezy is recreating his childhood home for the listening event at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Apparently, the “Power” rapper is building up a model of his old Chi-Town crib in the stadium, as seen below.

Recently, besides tofu beefing with Drake, Kanye West wiped all the photos from his Instagram feed except for one—an image of his aforementioned childhood home on the South Side of Chicago. Well, there are more pics now, though.

The first pair of DONDA listening sessions were held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. West seemingly took up residence in the arena, claiming he would be completing the album during his stay.

The Soldier Field listening session for DONDA is scheduled to go down Thursday, August 26. As for the album actually dropping the next day, good luck with that.

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening Tour Stop  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Make It Make Sense: KiKi’s Top 3 Things…

 45 mins ago
08.24.21

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening…

 8 hours ago
08.24.21
R. Kelly Mugshot

Day Two: R. Kelly Sex-Trafficking Trial

 4 days ago
08.20.21
Array

TLC Talks “Waterfalls” And How It Almost Didn’t…

 6 days ago
08.18.21

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt…

 7 days ago
08.18.21
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 20 Portraits

Jim Jones Announces That He’s Recovering From Covid-19

 1 week ago
08.17.21
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Hart’s Staged Exchange With Don Cheadle Goes…

 1 week ago
08.16.21

Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Major Prep School Vibes…

 1 week ago
08.16.21

Serena Williams Looks Gorgeous In Curve-Hugging Dress From…

 1 week ago
08.16.21

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His…

 1 week ago
08.16.21
Photos
Close