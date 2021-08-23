Hot Spot: NOT AGAIN! DaBaby Returned To The Stage At Summer Jam & Then Said THIS! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
DaBaby recently returned back to performing on stage after his Rolling Loud homophobic rant and it looks like he didn’t make things any better.  Following his rant at the Miami festival, many other concert line-ups decided to drop the rapper because of his comments.  HOT97’s Summer Jam allowed him to perform which started with a “video apology” and a thank you for letting him perform but it ended with something that people could still be mad at him for.

Da Brat shares what was said on stage…

DaBaby's Rolling Loud rant, followed by a bizarre double-down that absolutely no one asked for, has resulted in the rapper being booted from festival stages across the country. Now he'd like everyone to know that he's sorry. At first, DaBaby appeared ready to die on his homophobic hill, but it seems a series of fumbled bags have provided clearer insight into the damage that can occur when keeping it rude goes wrong. "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes." He wrote in a post shared on Instagram. "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and insensitive comments I made. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSFMMBbpc3F/ His IG comments were turned off, which means all the feedback was left to exist on another platform. But fear not: Because without fail, Twitter was quick to respond to DaBaby's apparent change of heart.

