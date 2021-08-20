National
HomeNational

Bomb Suspect Surrenders To Police Near US Capitol

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds a News Briefing

Source: Michael Reynolds/CNP/startraksphoto.com / WENN

A North Carolina man with a history of supporting former President Donald Trump and anti-Democrat was arrested Thursday after an hours-long standoff near the US Capitol during which he claimed to have an explosive device. 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, North Carolina caused multiple buildings in the area to be evacuated Thursday as authorities responded to an “active bomb threat investigation.” Roseberry was said to have been dealing with several personal losses and other issues.

See story here

Bomb Suspect Surrenders To Police Near US Capitol

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Mugshot

Day Two: R. Kelly Sex-Trafficking Trial

 2 hours ago
08.20.21
Array

TLC Talks “Waterfalls” And How It Almost Didn’t…

 2 days ago
08.18.21

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt…

 3 days ago
08.18.21
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 20 Portraits

Jim Jones Announces That He’s Recovering From Covid-19

 3 days ago
08.17.21
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Hart’s Staged Exchange With Don Cheadle Goes…

 4 days ago
08.16.21

Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Major Prep School Vibes…

 5 days ago
08.16.21

Serena Williams Looks Gorgeous In Curve-Hugging Dress From…

 5 days ago
08.16.21

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His…

 5 days ago
08.16.21

Cardi B Claims Dusty Celebs Who Don’t Regularly…

 1 week ago
08.13.21

Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O’Clock & Murdock Shot &…

 1 week ago
08.13.21
Photos
Close