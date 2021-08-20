Bomb Suspect Surrenders To Police Near US Capitol

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

A North Carolina man with a history of supporting former President Donald Trump and anti-Democrat was arrested Thursday after an hours-long standoff near the US Capitol during which he claimed to have an explosive device. 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, North Carolina caused multiple buildings in the area to be evacuated Thursday as authorities responded to an “active bomb threat investigation.” Roseberry was said to have been dealing with several personal losses and other issues.

