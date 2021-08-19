National
T-Mobile Data Breach Exposes Over 40 Million Customers

T-Mobile has finally confirmed that personal information of millions of current and prospective customers was compromised in a recent “highly sophisticated cyberattack.” The company said that no phone numbers, account numbers, passwords or financial information, including credit or debit card details, were compromised but irregardless of that, other data accessed by hackers includes first and last names, dates of birth, social security numbers, and drivers license or ID information was the most relevant.

See story here

 

