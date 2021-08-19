Trial Of R. Kelly Enters First Day

Day one of the case against R. Kelly in New York on Wednesday began with federal prosecutors laying out a sweeping case of multiple sex-crime charges, including racketeering and trafficking of women and young girls. The prosecution’s first witness, Jerhonda Johnson Pace, took the stand and testified that she had sex with Kelly when she was 16 although she at first told him she was 19. She also described R. Kelly as so controlling that he told her what to wear, whether she could eat, use the bathroom or call someone, and instructed her to call him “Daddy.”

She also testified that Kelly often recorded their sex acts so that he could tell her what to improve and he also gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

