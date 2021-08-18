Jay-Z Confirms He Is A West Coast Rapper Now

CLOSE
Jay-Z has confirmed that he is now an official resident of California and has no plans to move. The announcement came during an ongoing lawsuit with photographer Jonathan Mannion as Jay-Z revealed that he preferred settling out west with the with his wife Beyoncé and their three children, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi.
Jay-Z stated: “I intend to keep my primary residence in Los Angeles, California, and do not intend to move my primary residence to another state. I pay California state taxes. In light of these facts, I consider myself to be domiciled in Los Angeles, California.”
