99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

In the Front Page News, Eva explains a couple of things going down in the Biden administration. We learn during Joe Biden’s speech that he agreed that the Taliban took over faster than they expected but stood on his decision to end the 20 year-long war with the Taliban. In coronavirus news, the President is saying to expect to get a booster shot for extra production against the virus. Something you should be aware of is the recent T-Mobile hack. Eva breaks all these stories down and gives an update on Haiti and possible future storms.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: If You Have T-Mobile, You May Want To Hear This…[WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com