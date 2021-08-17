Damon Wayans Wants A Comedian ‘Verzuz’ With Dave Chappelle

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

During an interview with KBXX 97.9 the Box, Damon Wayans was asked if he had been keeping up with the Verzuz battles between musicians. He replied no and asked if they did it with comedians. Then he proceeded to call out Dave Chapelle and challenge him to a Verzuz battle…comedian edition.

60 year old Damon Wayans is known for his on the sketch comedy show In Living Color, but is he ready for the raw talent of Dave Chappelle on a Verzuz stage? Hmmm, only time will tell if these two decide to put this comedy thing together because I believe the world needs it.

