For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Damon Wayans Wants A Comedian ‘Verzuz’ With Dave Chappelle

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Premiere Of Fox Network's 'Lethal Weapon' - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

During an interview with KBXX 97.9 the Box, Damon Wayans was asked if he had been keeping up with the Verzuz battles between musicians. He replied no and asked if they did it with comedians. Then he proceeded to call out Dave Chapelle and challenge him to a Verzuz battle…comedian edition.

60 year old Damon Wayans is known for his on the sketch comedy show In Living Color, but is he ready for the raw talent of Dave Chappelle on a Verzuz stage? Hmmm, only time will tell if these two decide to put this comedy thing together because I believe the world needs it.

See story here

 

Damon Wayans Wants A Comedian ‘Verzuz’ With Dave Chappelle

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 20 Portraits

Jim Jones Announces That He’s Recovering From Covid-19

 5 hours ago
08.17.21
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Hart’s Staged Exchange With Don Cheadle Goes…

 1 day ago
08.16.21

Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Major Prep School Vibes…

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Serena Williams Looks Gorgeous In Curve-Hugging Dress From…

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His…

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Cardi B Claims Dusty Celebs Who Don’t Regularly…

 5 days ago
08.13.21

Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O’Clock & Murdock Shot &…

 5 days ago
08.13.21

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Gorgeous Greys In…

 5 days ago
08.13.21

Took Long Enough: De La Soul’s Catalog To…

 5 days ago
08.13.21

Jay-Z And Roc Nation Invest Into Michael Rubin’s…

 6 days ago
08.13.21
Photos
Close