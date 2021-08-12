Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Ivy Park 2 Beyonce

Source: adidas / adidas

Craig Adams, a Houston trainer, and Beyonce’s former bodyguard, has died from COVID-19.

Tina Lawson shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy. This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID.”

She also said, “He became a part of the touring, and he was security for awhile. If you knew Craig, he just always had a smile on his face. Always was positive … I’ve never heard him say one negative thing about anybody, even when they deserved it. He was just a good, honest guy.”

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Gives Philly An Update On Her COVID-19 Battle

 

Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Cardi B Claims Dusty Celebs Who Don’t Regularly…

 18 hours ago
08.13.21

Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O’Clock & Murdock Shot &…

 20 hours ago
08.13.21

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Gorgeous Greys In…

 21 hours ago
08.13.21

Took Long Enough: De La Soul’s Catalog To…

 23 hours ago
08.13.21

Jay-Z And Roc Nation Invest Into Michael Rubin’s…

 2 days ago
08.13.21

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance…

 2 days ago
08.12.21

Eminem’s Ex-Wife Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

 2 days ago
08.12.21

Marlo Hampton Shows Off Her Unbelievable Body And…

 2 days ago
08.12.21

Teacher David Jamison aka The Dope Educator Who…

 3 days ago
08.11.21

Marlon Wayans Reveals He Did ‘A Lot Of…

 3 days ago
08.11.21
Photos
Close