Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O’Clock & Murdock Shot & Killed

Prayers up to the families of the victims in the shooting.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Rapper 12 O'Clock And Wu-Tang Clan At The Source Awards

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Some sad news for Wu-Tang Clan fans has come out of Portland as the Portland Police Bureau has announced that Wu-Tang affiliate 12 O’Clock was shot and killed along with his cousin, Murdock this past Tuesday morning (August 10).

According to the report 42-year-old Odion Turner and 45-year-old David Turner were both discovered DOA by Portland police officers who have since notified the families of the deceased. Four other people were also victims of the shooting with three of them being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“A sixth shooting victim was transported by private vehicle yesterday morning to a hospital and that person remains hospitalized with life threatening injuries. Police were aware of that victim yesterday, but it took time to confirm whether the victim had been injured in this incident or some other shooting.”

Complex is reporting that since the news broke, family members have taken to social media to express their shock and disbelief at the news of the murders.

“I’m out of town on business and found out they just murdered my father,” 12 O’Clock’s son Divine Turner said in an Instagram video. “I don’t know what to do.” He captioned the video: “Sad day for me. They assassinated my father in #Oregon.”

Both 12 O’Clock and Murdock were members of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Brooklyn Zu crew and were featured on a few Wu-Tang Clan cuts over the years. It’s sad that their lives had to end like this.

Rest in power, OG’s.

Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O’Clock & Murdock Shot & Killed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Cardi B Claims Dusty Celebs Who Don’t Regularly…

 18 hours ago
08.13.21

Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O’Clock & Murdock Shot &…

 20 hours ago
08.13.21

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Gorgeous Greys In…

 21 hours ago
08.13.21

Took Long Enough: De La Soul’s Catalog To…

 23 hours ago
08.13.21

Jay-Z And Roc Nation Invest Into Michael Rubin’s…

 2 days ago
08.13.21

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance…

 2 days ago
08.12.21

Eminem’s Ex-Wife Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

 2 days ago
08.12.21

Marlo Hampton Shows Off Her Unbelievable Body And…

 2 days ago
08.12.21

Teacher David Jamison aka The Dope Educator Who…

 3 days ago
08.11.21

Marlon Wayans Reveals He Did ‘A Lot Of…

 3 days ago
08.11.21
Photos
Close