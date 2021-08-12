Cardi B Claims Dusty Celebs Who Don’t Regularly Bathe Are “Giving Itchy”

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Once again, it’s summer and there’s a public discourse sparked by a famous celebrity stating that they don’t shower regularly. In a pandemic. You can count Cardi B among those who emphatically is not about that Pig Pen life.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and energetic personality who’s never shy about sharing her opinion took to Twitter on Tuesday (August 10th) in response to the celebrities who have stated that they don’t see the need to shower every day within the past couple of weeks. “Wassup with people saying they don’t shower?” she wrote. “It’s giving itchy.”

The responses to the “WAP” rapper were solidly behind her assessment:

Social media was set ablaze after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed that they don’t bathe their two children who are 4 and 6 years old until “they see dirt on them” while appearing as guests on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard. Kutcher also got a little more grimy about his own bathing habits, stating that he just washes “armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever.” After that reveal, Kristen Bell (who is married to Shepard) and Jake Gyllenhaal spoke publicly about having the same ideas when it comes to their bathing habits.

Of course, the rebuttals to these celebs coming clean about not consistently bathing to be clean are coming hot and heavy across social media. Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had his say about being in the shower regularly in response to a person asking his opinion on Twitter, stating he’s the “opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb” with a detailed rundown of his bathing habits. What’s definitely apparent is that this discussion of people making a deliberate choice to not shower regularly is one that isn’t going down the train any time soon.

