Hot Spot: C-Murder Lawyers Up With Ben Crump In Attempt To Get Free [WATCH]

It looks like C-Murder is adding Ben Crump to his legal team! The Lousiana rapper recently spoke out about his hunger strike due to the cruel and unjust prison conditions dealing with COVID-19. In his attempt to get free, he’s adding civil rights attorney Ben Crump as his new legal team.

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out against LGBTQIA in hip-hop. “It is about time,” she said. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”

Da Brat also talks about Taraji P. Henson’s role in Acrimony. Hear all these stories and more in The Hot Spot.

