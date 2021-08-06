CNN Fires Three Employees For Not Being Vaccinated

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Oh y’all thought employers were playing with their new vaccination policies in the workplace? CNN surely wasn’t and now a few of their former employees are looking for a new gig.

The New York Times is reporting that Donald Trump’s “favorite” media network fired three employees for showing up to work without having been vaccinated and potentially exposing their peers to The Rona while being there. While it seems a bit harsh on it’s surface, CNN did inform their employees that vaccinations would be required for anyone returning to work at the office, but instead of requiring vaccine cards to enter the building, CNN went off an honor system in hopes that people would keep it 100 when returning to work. Three did not and were apparently outed by others in the office.

“In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated,” CNN’s president, Jeff Zucker, wrote in an internal memo on Thursday that The New York Times obtained. “Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance policy on this.”

Zucker didn’t reveal who was terminated or what positions they held, but we know one thing, they ain’t working there anymore.

This could be the start of many more people getting their walking papers at their companies as employers will be requiring vaccines and vaccine cards going forward to ensure their workers aren’t exposed to the rona and the now more deadly Delta variant that’s running rampant across the world. Now that CNN has seen the honor system fail, expect changes to be made going forward at the company.

“We expect that in the weeks ahead, showing proof of vaccination may become a formal part” of the process for gaining access to the network’s workplaces, Mr. Zucker added.”

Earlier this week New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced that a vaccine card would be necessary for New Yorkers looking to enter entertainment establishments and gyms due to the spike in COVID cases. Sure many are upset about the sudden move, but if we’re going to get this pandemic under control drastic measures will have to be taken. Now with employers reserving the right to chuck anyone who doesn’t abide by vaccine rules out in the streets, life is gonna get a little more complicated.

If people only wore masks and social distanced like they were asked to do last year things probably wouldn’t have gone this far. But “freedom,” right?

CNN Fires Three Employees For Not Being Vaccinated

