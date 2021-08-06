Gary’s Tea: Is Mariah Carey A Hood Princess? Should Fantasia Play Flo-Jo? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
After the VERZUZ battle with Dipset and The Lox, fans started to recognize Mariah Carey as an R&B artist who has worked with plenty of rappers in the industry.  Would this make her a hood princess?  Of course her bestie,  Da Brat tapped in to share her opinion on the topic.  Also, Tiffany Haddish shared she had to lose 50 pounds for her role as Flo-Jo.  Gary suggests another entertainer in the industry to take on the role.

Brat also celebrated the premiere of her new reality show and shares how the party went down.

Since the Dipset and the Lox VERZUZ battle last night, many fans were reminded of the real MVP — Mariah Carey. Mariah Carey is more than a pop princess. She is deemed a real "hood princess," because of her many classic features on various, classic Hip Hop hits. https://twitter.com/sinsandsunsets/status/1422756034221953026?s=20 https://twitter.com/WhyVeeES/status/1422769590791249924?s=20 There are even interviews that reveal Dipset knew she was good in the hood all along. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2-QFdvNHWg New Yorkers flooded Madison Square Garden last night for one of the wildest VERZUZ battles to date for a battle of the boroughs. Yonkers' The Lox and Harlem's Dispet faced off while social media users tweeted every moment. Despite fans initial thoughts, the battle led to an unexpected upset by The Lox. Many fans were disappointed in Dipset's performance. Fortunately, the memes are endlessly filled with jokes about Dispet's lack of chemistry, Jadakiss' green juice diet, and Jim Jones' all-leather outfit. There are many highlights from the groups' performances, but our favorite is a reminder that Mariah Carey is always the moment. One of the 90s and early 2000's staple voices proved that she was the hood's favorite working on a number of hits with both groups from Jadakiss' "U Make Me Wanna" to her song "Honey" featuring Mase and The Lox. Listen to some of our favorite Mariah Carey hip hop features below:

Gary’s Tea: Is Mariah Carey A Hood Princess? Should Fantasia Play Flo-Jo? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

