With the Delta variant (and Delta Plus) of the Coronavirus now infecting both the unvaccinated and vaccinated people at an alarming rate, President Barack Obama has made a change of plans in his upcoming 60th birthday party as he’s taking the kind of precautions everyone should be taking these days.

According to Raw Story the birthday bash that’s to take place this weekend at Martha’s Vineyard has cut down the guest list which included hundreds of famous celebrities to just close family and friends to ensure everyone’s safety as the Delta variant runs rampant across society.

“Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the president and Mrs Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends,” Jenkins said.”

Originally famous friends of the Obamas such as Oprah, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg were set to attend the event, but given the new and dangerous variant, plans have changed and it seems like it’s going to be an intimate affair instead.

“It is to be held outdoors at an oceanside estate in full compliance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with all guests needing to be vaccinated and test negative for the virus, news reports said.”

Smart move.

Naturally Republicans are still criticizing Obama for holding the party, but these are the same people who’ve downplayed the virus in the past so no one cares what they have to say about anything pertaining to safety these days.

Party on, Mr. President. Party on.

President Barack Obama’s Birthday Bash Cuts Down Guest List Due To Delta Variant was originally published on hiphopwired.com

