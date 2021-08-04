Rihanna Is Now Officially A Billionaire

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer. The bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, which she is a 50% owner of, her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress.

Rihanna is currently dating rapper A$ap Rocky and is living her best life.

