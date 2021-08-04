For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
U.S Senate Unanimously Declares November As Hip-Hop History Month

40th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Culture with DJ Kool Herc

According to The Hill, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed Resolution 331 that officially designates November 2021 as “Hip-Hop History Month.” In addition to the month, we will have an official “Hip Hop Celebration Day” on August 11th. The resolution was first introduced on July 29th, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and co-sponsored by Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy and California Senator Alex Padilla. The resolution will commemorate the “Back To School Jam” organized by Hip-Hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc, and his sister Cindy Campbell on Aug. 11, 1973.

Resolution 331 instates Hip-Hop as a genre that “transcend[s] many different ages, ethnicities, religions, locations, political affiliations, and socioeconomic statuses, which demonstrates the melting-pot quality of Hip Hop art and culture” which includes dance, fashion, and the art of Hip Hop. Also, the regions of music, such as G-funk, Hyphy, Trap, and more. This resolution is set and does not need the House’s approval or the signature of President Joe Biden.

