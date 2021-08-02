Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’ On Camera [VIDEO]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man’s inexcusable language has cost him his job as Wendy’s fired a former restaurant manager for loudly cursing out an employee.

According to TMZ, Sophia Cargill, who says she’s a general manager in training, filmed the expletive-laced meltdown. An assistant manager, identified only as Michael, can be heard calling her a “b**tch” and “f***ing lazy” after the Michigan restaurant had closed for the day.

The viral video, which landed on TikTok almost two weeks ago, is nearing 1 millions views. Shortly after the incident, Sophia updated viewers with another clip, stating that she’d been suspended without pay but Michael was allowed to continue working. Whether it was due to an internal investigation or pressure from mounting views the original clip received, a spokesperson for Wendy’s now says Michael no longer works for the company and Sophia can return to her job – with back pay.

The spokesperson also told TMZ, “We have no tolerance for harassment in the workplace.”

