Did Nelly & His Longtime Girlfriend Shantel Jackson Break Up Years Ago?

Nelly and his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, are no longer in a relationship, and according to the singer, things have been over for a long time now.

The couple have been together since 2014, but according to Jackson, they are no longer a couple, calling the status of their relationship: “just friends.” The actress confirmed that they called it quits when a fan asked her on Instagram if she was still with Nelly, adding “I love seeing u guys together.”

Jackson took time to reply to the follower and set the record straight, writing, “No we’re not… just friends.”

While this came as a shock to a lot of fans, Shantel didn’t share any additional information on when or why they might have broken up–but her “friend” Nelly did.

When The Shade Room posted about the news of their split, they highlighted their 7-year relationship in the headline, which Nelly took issue with. He went straight to the comments to set the record straight.

“Well actually just 5years ended 2019,” he wrote in the comments section of the story. “Haven’t been together for the past 2…!!! ok now y’all know..!! #FACTS.”

While the singer obviously knows the ins and outs of his relationship more intimately than the rest of us, this timeline doesn’t exactly match up with what he’s been saying publicly over the past couple years. Just last year, Nelly talked about his intentions of settling down with Jackson during his time on Dancing With The Stars.

In an interview with ET during his run on the reality competition series in late 2020, he called Jackson “the one” and said they were “working towards” getting engaged.

“She’s great. She’s really dope. We have a great time, and we understand each other,” Nelly said in October. “We have so much in common. She grew up in the inner city, she knows what it’s like to go through certain things in life when you grow up in the inner city.”

He continued, “She’s very driven, very passionate about the things she does and she doesn’t accept anything but wanting to be better. And that’s what I love. That’s exactly what I love.”

That night, Nelly even dedicated his dance to Jackson before delivering his highest-scoring performance of the season.

“I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it,” Nelly said in the DWTS video package at the time. “We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.”

Let this be a lesson: If you’ve been with your boyfriend/girlfriend/etc for “5 or 6 years” and they still describe your relationship as casually as “seeing each other”….run, baby.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Did Nelly & His Longtime Girlfriend Shantel Jackson Break Up Years Ago?