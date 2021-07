99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, along with officers Harry Dunn, Aquilino Gonell and Daniel Hodges, recalled the encounters they had with rioters and praised the efforts of officers as they responded to the Capitol riot in his opening statement to the January 6 select committee. Officer Fanone is now sharing voicemails of hate and death threats.

