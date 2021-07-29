Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Ex-Husband $200k Monthly For Support

Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to pay her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month in spousal and child support. A Los Angeles County judge handed down the order Tuesday that Clarkson give that amount which included payments to Blackstock of $150,000 per month in spousal support, as well as $45,601 per month in child support. Blackstock, 43, will now receive $195,601 in total from Clarkson each month, or roughly $2.4 million per year in an order that also requires Clarkson to pay $1.25 million towards her estranged husband’s attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce.

