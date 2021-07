99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Bob Odenkirk, the star “Better Call Saul,” is in stable condition after collapsing on set with what his representatives said was “a heart related incident.” TMZ reported that Odenkirk was shooting “Better Call Saul” in New Mexico when he collapsed. In a statement, the Odenkirks thanked the medical staff looking after the actor, as well as fans for their outpouring of support. “Better Call Saul” is currently in production for its sixth season.

