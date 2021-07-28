Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What's Trending: How Do You Feel About Corporate Vaccine Mandates? [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
With the Delta variant creeping up,  coronavirus cases rising, and mask mandates going back in place,  things are starting to change fast. Many. companies are debating if they should require their employees to get the vaccine before returning to the office.  According to Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York City, all city workers must get the vaccine or get tested weekly.

Some people feel as though it is a violation of their rights, so we’re asking how do you feel about being forced to get the vaccine in order to work?

 

Charles Barkley’s mouth has landed him in hot water once again. The Round Mound of Rebound, aka Charles Barkley, is very entertaining while providing his “expert analysis” of today’s NBA and is part of the reason why Turner Sports’ NBA show, Inside The NBA, is regarded as the best sports pre and post-game show ever. Case in point, speaking on the blockbuster 4-team trade that saw out-of-shape disgruntled superstar James Harden become a Brooklyn Net, Barkley had a hilarious nickname for the new big 3 in the NBA. https://twitter.com/asoukuptx/status/1349902560757473280?s=20 Now and then, Barkley puts his foot in his mouth due to some of the outrageous takes he provides when it comes to matters off the court. For whatever reason, the COVID-19 vaccine became a topic of discussion, and Barkley had a ridiculous notion when it came to athletes getting the shot. Barkley stumbling his words, had the audacity to say on national television that he believed athletes should be able to jump the line to get the life-saving shot because “they pay more taxes.” His cohost, Kenny Smith, of course, didn’t agree with him. https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1349963503268999168?s=20 Twitter wasted no time dragging the retired athlete who famously said “he’s not a role model” and reminded him he’s not a doctor or health expert who should make such a call. https://twitter.com/adamcbest/status/1350131400196947970?s=20 SMH Chuck. With MLK Day coming up, we expect to hear another ridiculous take from Barkley regarding race relations in the country. He has already shown his ass when it comes to that shared his both-sided view on the matter. You can peep more reactions to Barkley’s COVID-19 vaccine hot take in the gallery below.

What’s Trending: How Do You Feel About Corporate Vaccine Mandates? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

