Minnesota Vikings Assistant Coach Out After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

Sources tell ESPN that Minnesota Vikings Assistant Coach Rick Dennison is out after refusing to receive a vaccine for COVID-19. Dennison had served as the Vikings’ offensive line coach/run game coordinator the past two seasons. Vikings said in a statement that they were still in discussions with Dennison about the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Also, New England Patriots co-offensive line coach, Cole Popovich, also won’t be with his team in 2021 in a decision related to the COVID-19 vaccine and NFL guidelines, according to sources.

