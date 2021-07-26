Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Minnesota Vikings Assistant Coach Out After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

Sources tell ESPN that Minnesota Vikings Assistant Coach Rick Dennison is out after refusing to receive a vaccine for COVID-19. Dennison had served as the Vikings’ offensive line coach/run game coordinator the past two seasons. Vikings said in a statement that they were still in discussions with Dennison about the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Also, New England Patriots  co-offensive line coach, Cole Popovich, also won’t be with his team in 2021 in a decision related to the COVID-19 vaccine and NFL guidelines, according to sources.

See story here

Minnesota Vikings Assistant Coach Out After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
'Collateral Beauty' - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jacob Latimore Remembers Living Off McDonalds During His…
 3 days ago
07.23.21
Gary’s Tea: Naomi Osaka Claps Back At Megyn…
 4 days ago
07.22.21
How Does The Growing Number Of Unvaccinated People…
 4 days ago
07.22.21
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…
 5 days ago
07.22.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As 1st Rapper…
 6 days ago
07.20.21
Kid Cudi Responds To Fans Criticizing Him Painting…
 7 days ago
07.20.21
Kanye West Holding ‘Donda’ Listening Session In Atlanta,…
 7 days ago
07.20.21
Willow Smith Makes A Powerful Statement By Shaving…
 7 days ago
07.20.21
Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny &…
 1 week ago
07.20.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart To Launch New Talk Show ‘Hart…
 1 week ago
07.16.21
Photos
Close