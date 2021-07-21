Entertainment News
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To Burning D.C. Church’s BLM Banner

Tarrio will be sentenced on August 23 and is facing 180 days in prison and a $1,000 fine for each offense.

Proud Boys leader and far-right bozo Henry “Enrique” Tarrio copped to burning a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a D.C. church.

Monday (Jul.19), Tarrio plead guilty to charges in two federal cases the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia announced. As seen on Raw Story, “Tarrio pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to one count of destruction of property and one count of attempted possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device,” prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, the Proud Boys leader stole a “Black Lives Matter” banner from the Asbury United Methodist Church on December 12th and decided to set it on fire. This all went down immediately following the saltine-fueled insurrection at the nation’s capital that saw mobs of angry white Trump supporters storm the Capitol Building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election that President Joe Biden clearly won.

“In the days that followed, Tarrio admitted to burning the banner on social media and in comments to numerous media outlets,” prosecutors further explained. “Tarrio returned to the District of Columbia from Florida on Jan. 4, 2021, and he was arrested on a warrant charging him with the Dec. 12, 2020, destruction of property offense. In a search of his bookbag, conducted at the time of his arrest, police recovered two high-capacity firearm magazines. Each magazine bears the insignia of the ‘Proud Boys.’”

Tarrio will be sentenced on August 23 and is facing 180 days in prison and a $1,000 fine for each offense.

Basically, a slap on the wrist.

