Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Jay Z Rocking Ivy Park In The East Hamptons Is A Whole Mood

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Game

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Do you really need to pay for promo when you’re Beyonce and your husband is Jay Z

Hov came through dripping in Ivy Park swag while supporting his queen – the Queen Bey — on a humble flex, from the East Hamptons, that had #BlackTwitter questioning if the goat is in a modeling phase of his career. Jay’s longtime photographer Lenny S. originally posted the photo of the billionaire rocking an orange two-piece set from the upcoming adidas x Ivy Park collection. The Ivy Park account then reposted the image with the caption: “flexpark.” He completed the look with a white bucket hat.

Beyonce teased the collection, last month, sending the Beyhive into a frenzy and fans scrambling to bust open their Beyonce emergency fund. The coveted collection that boasts its “fit all” design, drops on July, 22 at 2 PM EST.

Ivy Park introduces their men’s regular fit and women’s tight, regular and oversized fit with this bold drop. And the accessories, like bold colored bucket hats and swaggy pool slides. In addition to all those sought-after pieces, this Ivy Park drop will also include swimwear!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRCtWvFlA–/

Jay is particularly wearing the men’s regular fit, which can also be seen on Ivy Park model Quincy on the adidas website.

If you’re gearing up for the big drop, make sure you have your account already set up and card on file because this collection is going to go fast.

RELATED STORIES:

The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyonce Rocking A White Telfar Bag

Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z

Chloe Bailey Heats Up The ‘Gram In The New Ivy Park Swimsuit Collection

Jay Z Rocking Ivy Park In The East Hamptons Is A Whole Mood  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As 1st Rapper…
 1 day ago
07.20.21
Kid Cudi Responds To Fans Criticizing Him Painting…
 2 days ago
07.20.21
Kanye West Holding ‘Donda’ Listening Session In Atlanta,…
 2 days ago
07.20.21
Willow Smith Makes A Powerful Statement By Shaving…
 2 days ago
07.20.21
Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny &…
 2 days ago
07.20.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart To Launch New Talk Show ‘Hart…
 5 days ago
07.16.21
Ben Carson Puts On Tap Shoes Again, Says…
 7 days ago
07.15.21
Kawhi Leonard Has Successful Surgery On Partially Torn…
 1 week ago
07.15.21
Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are…
 1 week ago
07.14.21
Former DEA Informants Part Of Team Who Assassinated…
 1 week ago
07.14.21
Photos
Close