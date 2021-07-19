6 Yr-Old Girl Dragged By School Bus By Oblivious Driver

A terrifying video has surfaced showing the moment a 6-year-old girl in Kentucky who was dragged for over 1,000 feet by bus as the driver remained oblivious to what was going on. The video of the 2015 incident will be shown in Jefferson County Court as part of a civil suit against Melinda Sanders, the driver of the bus. The video shows a little girl exiting the bus … but then things go horribly wrong when her backpack gets caught by the doors. As she desperately tries to get the drivers attention but the driver takes off anyway without even checking to see if kids were clear.

