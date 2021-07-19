National
HomeNational

6 Yr-Old Girl Dragged By School Bus By Oblivious Driver

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children are

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

A terrifying video has surfaced showing the moment a 6-year-old girl in Kentucky who was dragged for over 1,000 feet by bus as the driver remained oblivious to what was going on. The video of the 2015 incident will be shown in Jefferson County Court as part of a civil suit against Melinda Sanders, the driver of the bus. The video shows a little girl exiting the bus … but then things go horribly wrong when her backpack gets caught by the doors. As she desperately tries to get the drivers attention but the driver takes off anyway without even checking to see if kids were clear.

See story here

6 Yr-Old Girl Dragged By School Bus By Oblivious Driver

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart To Launch New Talk Show ‘Hart…
 3 days ago
07.16.21
Ben Carson Puts On Tap Shoes Again, Says…
 5 days ago
07.15.21
Kawhi Leonard Has Successful Surgery On Partially Torn…
 5 days ago
07.15.21
Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are…
 6 days ago
07.14.21
Former DEA Informants Part Of Team Who Assassinated…
 6 days ago
07.14.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her…
 7 days ago
07.13.21
Kelly Rowland Calls Producer Amorphous “The Young Genius”…
 7 days ago
07.13.21
Prince William Shames Soccer Racists Who Hurled Slurs…
 7 days ago
07.13.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 7 days ago
07.13.21
Artist Momo Pixel Talks About Giving Herself Her…
 1 week ago
07.13.21
Photos
Close