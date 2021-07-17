Naturi Naughton Looked Stunning In A Custom Oyemwen Dress At ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Premiere

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The third installment of STARZ and 50 Cent’s Power universe is here and the stars were out and about last week for the show’s big premiere. Held at the Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center in New York City, the Power Book III: Raising Kanan red carpet brought out celebrities and new and old cast members of the series including 50 Cent, Michael Rainey Jr., Woody McClain, La La Anthony, and of course our girl ‘Tasha’ played by the beautiful Naturi Naughton.

While the premiere touted a 90s theme with attendees wearing their best 90s-inspired gear, it was Naughton who opted for a more formal look and stole the show wearing an all-blue fairytale-inspired ensemble. Styled by BDR Styling, the “OG Tasha” wore a royal blue Oyemwen turtleneck maxi slit dress, custom made by Black-female designer, Oyemwen. She paired the look with a silver belt and silver sandal strappy heels. She wore her loosely curled hair down and added a multi-colored headband to her crown to add a bit of color to the monochromatic look.

She posted the full look to her Instagram channel, giving props to the new show while thanking her glam team for her stunning look. “@raisingkananstarz premiere!,” she captioned the photo.” The OG Tasha had to come thru ! This show is sooo good! & @patinamiller you are killin it! #TwoPowerfulQueens #PowerNeverEnds #TashaLives Shout out to my glam @ashley.stewart.beauty for gorgeous makeup & hair & @bdrstyling you killed this look!!! @shopoyemwen alterations by @jsew1119″

The 37-year-old entertainer then posted some BTS photos from inside the premiere with the attendees of the event, including some flicks with the original cast members like Joseph Sikora, who plays everyone’s favorite hot-head, ‘Tommy’. ” had a blast last night! I love y’all for life,” she captioned the photo set. @raisingkananstarz is gon be FIREhad a blast last night! #PowerFamily I love y’all for life,” she captioned the photo set.

And finally, the actress posted more close-up shots of her full look, thanking her glam squad for getting her all the way together for the big night. “This glam tho! , she captioned the photos. “Hair & makeup: @ashley.stewart.beauty Style: @bdrstyling Dress by @shopoyemwen @raisingkananstarz premiere was so much fun! ”

Beauties, are you feeling this look?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiers on STARZ on July 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET.

Don’t miss…

Tasha Made Sure She Stepped Out Of Jail In Fabulous Fashion

Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘Can’t Handle A Black Woman, Can You?’

Naturi Naughton Looked Stunning In A Custom Oyemwen Dress At ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: