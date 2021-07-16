Kevin Hart To Launch New Talk Show ‘Hart To Heart’

Peacock has debuted the first teaser for a new talk show called ‘Hart to Heart’ starring Kevin Hart. The first three hour-long episodes of the show are set to be released on Thursday, August 5, with new episodes airing on Thursdays. The guests featured on Hart to Heart will feature a wide range of guests, including award-winning musicians and A-list actors as they sit down, drink some wine, and let the unfiltered and unscripted conversation flow.

“There’s something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and ‘Hart to Heart’ is about capturing that magic. I couldn’t be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud’s partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they’ve never seen them before; it’s real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine.”

