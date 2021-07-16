Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kevin Hart To Launch New Talk Show ‘Hart To Heart’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Kevin Hart At FX premier

Source: (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) / (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Peacock has debuted the first teaser for a new talk show called ‘Hart to Heart’ starring Kevin Hart. The first three hour-long episodes of the show are set to be released on Thursday, August 5, with new episodes airing on Thursdays. The guests featured on Hart to Heart  will feature a wide range of guests, including award-winning musicians and A-list actors as they sit down, drink some wine, and let the unfiltered and unscripted conversation flow.

Kevin Hart explains the concept for the show:

“There’s something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and ‘Hart to Heart’ is about capturing that magic. I couldn’t be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud’s partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they’ve never seen them before; it’s real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine.”

See story here

9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori
9 photos
9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love
0 photos
17 Times Kevin Hart’s Entire Body Perfectly Fit Into The Instagram Square
0 photos
Kevin Hart To Launch New Talk Show 'Hart To Heart'

Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart To Launch New Talk Show ‘Hart…
 6 hours ago
07.16.21
Ben Carson Puts On Tap Shoes Again, Says…
 2 days ago
07.15.21
Kawhi Leonard Has Successful Surgery On Partially Torn…
 2 days ago
07.15.21
Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are…
 3 days ago
07.14.21
Former DEA Informants Part Of Team Who Assassinated…
 3 days ago
07.14.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her…
 4 days ago
07.13.21
Kelly Rowland Calls Producer Amorphous “The Young Genius”…
 4 days ago
07.13.21
Prince William Shames Soccer Racists Who Hurled Slurs…
 4 days ago
07.13.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 4 days ago
07.13.21
Artist Momo Pixel Talks About Giving Herself Her…
 4 days ago
07.13.21
Photos
Close