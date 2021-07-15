Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The government has kicked off the Child Tax Credit to help families during the pandemic with children.  There are many rules and restrictions but money expert, Jini Thornton breaks it down and makes it easy.  The IRS will start rolling out checks to eligible families with children ages 17 or younger.  If you’ve had a child in 2021, your child does qualify but if your child turns 18 this year, they do not.  Hear all of the questions you may have in the video below.

Money Matters: Jini Thornton Answers Your Child Tax Credit 2021 Questions [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

