Jennifer Hudson Talks Playing Aretha Franklin In Biopic In The August Issue Of InStyle

Jennifer Hudson showed her edgy side on the cover of InStyle Magazine’s Badass Women issue. The American Idol alum, mother, and award-winning vocalist and actress dives into her multifaceted career, how she’s manifested some of the best moments of her life, and meeting Aretha Franklin and playing her in Respect, a biopic about her life.

Via the magazine’s Instagram page they announced their latest cover girl. “With all due respect, MISS! JENNIFER! HUDSON! She named her dog Oscar and then won one. She manifested a mansion and then she bought one. Now, she’s stepping into #ArethaFranklin’s shoes for the role of a lifetime. #linkinbio for the latest from our cover star, @iamjhud,” they wrote.

In another post they wrote, “The world may have been introduced to #JenniferHudson through her homage to Aretha Franklin, but not even in her wildest dreams did she expect to be in the presence of the Queen of Soul herself nearly three years later, in 2007, with Franklin requesting that she portray her in Respect, a biopic about her life. “I remember when we first sat down, ooh, I was terrified to be at the table,” Hudson says reminiscing about her initial conversations with Franklin. “Aretha said, ‘What? Are you shy or something?’ I said, ‘Well, I am talking to the Queen of Soul!’” #linkinbio for more.”

Jennifer Hudson is a talented force to be reckoned with. Throughout her career she’s seen exhilarating highs and debilitating lows. No matter the challenge thrown her way, she always manages to power through. If you ask me, that’s the true definition of a badass. I couldn’t think of a better person to channel Aretha Franklin’s talent, grace, and endurance on the big screen. You can read the rest of the cover story here.

