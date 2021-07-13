Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending?! What Dream Job You Would Want If You Could Get It? [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

If you’ve seen TikTok lately, then you’ve seen millennials and Gen Z have found a creative way to land their dream jobs.  Using the platform, they’re using social media to spread their qualities and what they’re looking for.  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares what their dream job would be if they weren’t on the radio.  Along the way, we get some old stories, and why Gary decided to take photos in his Wendy’s uniform.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221; id=”1786796″ overlay=”true”]

What’s Trending?! What Dream Job You Would Want If You Could Get It? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

[ione_promo_show id="tvone" layout="sidebar"]
Videos
Latest
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Kelly Rowland Calls Producer Amorphous “The Young Genius”…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Prince William Shames Soccer Racists Who Hurled Slurs…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Artist Momo Pixel Talks About Giving Herself Her…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Ari Lennox Hints At Retiring From Music While…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
‘Black Widow’ Was A Huge Success At The…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Toya Johnson Takes The Bonnet Debate To The…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
Angela Simmons Showed Off Her Killer Curves During…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
This Year’s Miami Swim Week Was Full Of…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
Photos
Close