Chloe Bailey Heats the ‘Gram Up in New Ivy Park Swimsuit Collection

Chloe Bailey has us swooning over her latest Instagram posts! The singer, songwriter, actress, and one half of the duo of Chloe x Halle spiced up our timelines with a few steamy shots in the new Ivy Park swimsuit collection, Flex Park.

The items Chloe modeled from the swimsuit collection features orange high-cut, one-piece swimsuits that include straps on the shoulders and around the neck and a two piece Adidas swimsuit that features a long-sleeve crop top and high-cut bikini bottoms.

Chloe can absolutely slay anything and these swimsuits are no exception. Her skin tone makes this orange color pop, and her body was made for high-cut swimsuits. If Chloe’s job was to sell these swimsuits to the public, consider it done!

But wait, there’s more! Just when you thought you could take a break from all this fire Chloe is bringing on Instagram, the beauty also posted a video of her participating in the #HaveMercyChallenge which is a dance routine choreographed by @thecharlesniko. We are pretty sure some saliva dripped out of our mouths as we watched the P.Y.T (google the acronym youngsters) shake it up and dip it low in a patterned, electric blue bodysuit. Of course she nailed the routine and the look, and her followers agree. They were cheering her on in the comments saying things like “Do NOT let up off their necks, SIS!” and “You killed this Chloe!” Others were begging her to drop her latest song immediately.

It’s so refreshing to see Chloe ignoring the haters and enjoying her gifts, talents, and beauty. She is way too amazing to dim her light for any insecure person. May she continue to shine and bless our timelines forever!

