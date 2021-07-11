News One
HomeNews One

From The Streets To The Suites: Two Black Men Poised To Lead New York City

Eric Adams and Alvin Bragg, the respective presumptive next mayor and Manhattan DA, joined Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network to address what their leadership means moving forward.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Alvin Bragg and Eric Adams with Al Sharpton at NAN HQ

Alvin Bragg, left, the presumptive next district attorney of Manhattan, and Eric Adams, right, the presumptive next mayor of New York City, attend a rally at National Action Network headquarters with Rev. Al Sharpton on Saturday. | Source: National Action Network

Come November, Black men could hold two of the most powerful positions in New York City. While the general election is months away, Alvin Bragg and Eric Adams — who recently won their primary elections — will likely win, given the city’s Democratic-leaning voting tendencies.

On track to be Manhattan’s first Black district attorney, Bragg joined Adams — who is poised to be New York Citys second-ever Black mayor — and the Rev. Al Sharpton on stage Saturday for a National Action Network rally. The historic nature of the two men’s ascension to these positions is more than an interesting footnote.

As the Manhattan district attorney, Bragg will take over one of the nation’s highest-profile cases. Outgoing District Attorney Cy Vance will hand over the investigation and prosecution of the Trump Organization case to his successor.

Characterized as having a progressive background, Bragg told the crowd Saturday he was given a “profound obligation.” Bragg committed to addressing racial disparities and leading a justice system for all.

“The state has the power to take away someone’s liberty,” Bragg reflected. “We are going to use that power judiciously and wisely. We’re going to use that for fairness and for safety.”

Adams said he saw part of his role as mayor as making Bragg’s job “boring.”

“Prosecution rates is [sic] tied to my educational failure rates,” said Adams. “If I do my job right, then he will have nothing to do in this office.” 

Adams discussed the commonality between the two men. But it will be interesting to see how they overcome their differences around policing, given Bragg’s commitment to police accountability and Adam’s interesting relationship with the police and their unions.

On the stage, Saturday, the potential differences in approach and policies didn’t seem to matter with a common goal in November. 

Adams sees his leadership as changing the paradigm in New York, where systemic poverty is no longer normalized. He pointed to the correlation between dyslexia and incarceration as evidence of preventative investments in education.

Adams also stressed his status as a lifetime member of the National Action Network as important to becoming the city’s second Black mayor.

“This is why we did it,” said Adams. “We didn’t do it to stay in the streets. We did it to go into the suites so that we can start putting in place real policy.” 

Adams drew criticism for some of his policy proposals around crime during the primary. But Saturday, he said that all of the organizing done by the National Action Network, from painting crack houses to fighting for education reforms, helped his political evolution. 

“We were nurturing who I was supposed to become,” Adams explained. “So when I get there, I won’t be just another Black face in a high place, but a person that’s willing to do the job in a real way.”

Watch Saturday’s event in full below.

SEE ALSO:

Eric Adams Moves Closer To Becoming Second-Ever Black Mayor Of NYC

NYC Mayoral Primary Ranked-Choice Voting Controversy Highlights Concerns Over Voter Disenfranchisement

Attorney Michael Avenatti Appears In Court For Hearing In Case Accusing Him Of Stealing Funds From Stormy Daniels

Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

9 photos Launch gallery

Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

Continue reading Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

[caption id="attachment_4172289" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Spencer Platt / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. ET, July 8, 2021 Originally published March 8, 2019 Michael Avenatti, the disgraced lawyer who was convicted for trying to extort Nike out of millions of dollars and still faces similar, separate charges for trying to do the same thing to one of his own clients, porn star Stormy Daniels, was effectively given a slap on the wrist when he was sentenced on Thursday for his admitted crimes. A judge openly said he was showing mercy to Avenatti by only sentencing him to two-and-a-half years in what will most likely be a minimum-security, white-collar prison. It was the polar opposite type of prison sentence -- and correctional facilities -- that Black people convicted of lesser crimes are rarely if ever assigned. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett live-tweeted about the sentencing hearing and reported that U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe described Avenatti's crimes in the worst of terms, suggesting the lawyer could be given 9-11 years behind bars as federal guidelines recommend. https://twitter.com/AdrienneLaw/status/1413209889640378371?s=20 "Mr. Avenatti’s conduct was outrageous. He hijacked his clients' claims and he used those claims to further his own agenda which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike for himself,” Gardephe said in court before adding: “Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform or what he perceived the power of his platform to be. He had become someone who operated as if the laws and rules which apply to everyone else didn’t apply to him.” But Gardephe lamented on the bench that Avenatti's fellow celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos did not get criminally charged. Geragos is equally guilty of extorting Nike, Gardephe suggested. And because Geragos was not charged, Gardephe reasoned, Avenatti, who was reportedly weeping at his sentencing, should not face the harshest punishment. Geragos "suffered no consequences as a result of his conduct and he was a central figure in the criminal conduct," Gardephe said, adding later: “It would not be justice for Mr. Avenatti to be sentenced to a 9 to 11 year term of imprisonment when Mr. Geragos was not even charged.” Imagine getting that kind of a prison sentence for a felony and not even snitching! It was reminiscent of Paul Manafort's punishment for mortgage fraud, conspiracy and other counts that put the political operative above the country he was charged with serving. Donald Trump’s crony and former presidential campaign chairman only got just seven-and-a-half years in prison despite federal guidelines calling for a 24-year sentence. His conviction stemmed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. [caption id="attachment_4172327" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Crystal Mason, middle, convicted for illegal voting and sentenced to five years in prison, sits at the defense table at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 25, 2018. | Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty[/caption] In December, Trump pardoned Manafort, but not before he had the privilege of being released early from federal prison to home confinement in May because of COVID-19 concerns. The Washington Post published a report in 2017 detailing how Black men are sentenced to more prison time for the same crime that white people commit. According to NPR, "the average sentence is nearly 20 percent longer for black men than white men." And the disparity doesn't only exist among men, as shown with the case of Crystal Mason, a Black woman in Texas who got a five-year prison sentence for the offense of voting in an election. Similar to with Avenatti, U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis, a white man, expressed some sympathy for Manafort, a Republican operative and consultant who has political roots in the highest levels of politics including working for the presidential campaigns of Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan. “He’s lived an otherwise blameless life,” Ellis said of Manafort’s offenses, adding that he’s “earned the admiration of a number of people.” All of which leads us to highlight the following examples of Black people who got harsher sentences for doing less than the Avenattie the extortionist.

From The Streets To The Suites: Two Black Men Poised To Lead New York City  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Buy Black: H&M Presents The Multi-City Buy From…
 3 days ago
07.09.21
Naomi Osaka & Allyson Felix Talk Prioritizing Self…
 3 days ago
07.09.21
Bill Cosby Plans To Return The Comedy Stage…
 3 days ago
07.09.21
Ice Cube Details Nasty Beef With Studio Over…
 5 days ago
07.07.21
A Tribe Called Quest Deny Involvement In NFT…
 5 days ago
07.07.21
Proliferously Potent Seed Slinger Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th…
 6 days ago
07.06.21
Don Cheadle Reveals He Secretly Married His Partner…
 1 week ago
07.02.21
Bill Cosby Conviction Overturned Due To 2005 Decision…
 1 week ago
07.02.21
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Begins Filming, Kevin Feige…
 1 week ago
07.02.21
The Cosby Show
Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Conviction Being Overturned
 1 week ago
07.01.21
Photos
Close