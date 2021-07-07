News One
HomeNews One

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 23 “Dating Drama”

Have you been submarined or breadcrumbed? The ladies undress some of the newer dating terms taking over and discuss which “dating crime” they have committed.  Plus, we’re taking trips! Find out what not to use in hotel rooms. You NEED to hear this!

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.  

It’s a new month and a new chance to win a $500 Macy’s gift card! Make sure you enter. Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win.

Macy’s is celebrating Black Friday in July!  That means they’re saving us some $$$. Check out some of our favorite deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 23 “Dating Drama”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Ice Cube Details Nasty Beef With Studio Over…
 1 day ago
07.07.21
A Tribe Called Quest Deny Involvement In NFT…
 1 day ago
07.07.21
Proliferously Potent Seed Slinger Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th…
 3 days ago
07.06.21
Don Cheadle Reveals He Secretly Married His Partner…
 6 days ago
07.02.21
Bill Cosby Conviction Overturned Due To 2005 Decision…
 6 days ago
07.02.21
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Begins Filming, Kevin Feige…
 6 days ago
07.02.21
The Cosby Show
Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Conviction Being Overturned
 7 days ago
07.01.21
Judge Lights Up Lamar Odom After Missing Child…
 1 week ago
07.01.21
Rachel Brooks Is One Of The Black Women…
 1 week ago
07.01.21
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Greek Freak 3 Is…
 1 week ago
07.01.21
Photos
Close